Climate change chat with City of Kelowna staff

Staff will be available at the Parkinson Recreation Centre April 18 from 3 to 6 p.m.

City of Kelowna staff will be available at the Parkinson Recreation Centre on April 18 to talk about climate change.

Staff will discuss its impacts, and how the community can be more resilient in the future.

A news release from the city says that in the coming decades, Kelowna will experience more extreme heat days, intense and prolonged rainfall, and warmer winters.

“This could result in more wildfires, flooding, droughts and heat domes, all of which have impacts on Kelowna’s citizens, ecosystems, agriculture, infrastructure, and economy.”

READ MORE: Climate change causing more frequent warm winter temperatures: extreme weather expert

The Climate Resilient Kelowna Strategy will guide how the community can reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also ensuring the city is prepared for climate change impacts.

Residents are encouraged to provide their input on how the city can support climate action by attending an information session or by filling out a survey.

The session at PRC takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. April 18.

A second online information session will be held April 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The survey is available on the City of Kelowna website.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s agriculture sector at risk due to climate change: Report

