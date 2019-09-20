Climate change rally held outside Kelowna City Hall

Students were present at the climate change rally today in front of Kelowna City Hall

Dozens of people rallied outside of Kelowna City Hall this afternoon in a global day of action to create more awareness and action around climate change.

Motorists honked to cheers and chants from climate change activists as they assembled together at noon, which included the popular “1.5 to stay alive” phrase.

The phrase implies that if politicians and world leaders don’t support clean energy initiatives to help keep the earth from warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celcius, the world will face an irreversible climate change crisis.

Green Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Robert Mellalieu said it’s straightforward regarding what humans need to do to save the climate.

“We have to stop going through these different types of denials. We can’t say the pipeline is bad, but supporting LNG is okay. Another (denial) is saying that if we build the pipeline, we’ll get more money to save the environment. It’s about reducing greenhouse gases — no ifs, ands or buts.”

Event Organizer Nolan Koblischke said there are many actions that local politicians can do to help combat climate change.

“The majority of greenhouse gas emissions come from transport. Locally, we can definitely implement more bus routes, increase the amount of buses and create more bike paths like the Okanagan Rail Trail which provides a good connection between Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon.”

Dozens of people are in front of Kelowna City Hall to create more awareness and action around climate change.

While there were many familiar faces at the event, one climate activist named Jim said it was great to be able to support an event like this for the first time.

“This is my first rally ever. I’m over sixty years old. These were issues I always wanted to fight for but I never made an effort. This is an event that’s too important to ignore so I’m standing on the street. I’m hoping that we can make a difference.”

Similar protestes were also held in Penticton and Salmon Arm as well as hundreds of other cities and towns across the world as part of Fridays for the Future, a global initiative to hold strikes every Friday to demand politicians take action to stop climate change.

The next climate change rally is scheduled to be held outside of Kelowna City Hall next Friday at noon.

Connor Trembley