Clock ticking for public input on Imagine Kelowna

Residents have another week to participate in a city survey on the civic vision project

Imagine Kelowna is described a vision for the community by the community.—Image: contributed

The window is closing for Kelowna residents who want to have their voice heard in the the city’ Imagine Kelowna project.

The survey seeking input on the draft Imagine Kelowna vision, principles and goals will be open for just one more week, to give residents an opportunity to share their priorities and help identify gaps.

The city describes Imagine Kelowna as a vision for building a prosperous and sustainable city in the face of an uncertain future.

The result of an unprecedented level of public engagement, Imagine Kelowna is called a “vision created by the community for the community.”

Residents can discover the draft vision, learn more about Imagine Kelowna and provide feedback through the online survey at imagine.kelowna.ca. The online survey closes at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.