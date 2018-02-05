Imagine Kelowna is described a vision for the community by the community.—Image: contributed

Clock ticking for public input on Imagine Kelowna

Residents have another week to participate in a city survey on the civic vision project

The window is closing for Kelowna residents who want to have their voice heard in the the city’ Imagine Kelowna project.

The survey seeking input on the draft Imagine Kelowna vision, principles and goals will be open for just one more week, to give residents an opportunity to share their priorities and help identify gaps.

The city describes Imagine Kelowna as a vision for building a prosperous and sustainable city in the face of an uncertain future.

The result of an unprecedented level of public engagement, Imagine Kelowna is called a “vision created by the community for the community.”

Residents can discover the draft vision, learn more about Imagine Kelowna and provide feedback through the online survey at imagine.kelowna.ca. The online survey closes at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human rights activist to speak at Okanagan College
Next story
Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

Just Posted

Human rights activist to speak at Okanagan College

Rick Sauvé is a former inmate turned internationally recognized human rights activist

Clock ticking for public input on Imagine Kelowna

Residents have another week to participate in a city survey on the civic vision project

KSS musical showcase kicks off tonight

Two night event showcases Kelowna Secondary School musical talent

UPDATE: Police dealing with distraught man in Coldstream

RCMP have blocked off Kidston Road at Kalmalka Road

Ottawa asked to commit to mussel prevention

How will federal funding be distibuted?

Kelowna Curling Club foursome books ticket to Brier

Sean Geall and Kelowna teammates beat defending champ Jim Cotter in provincial final in Parksville

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Immigration nightmare separates woman from family

Kimberley woman stuck in California when residency suddenly denied after 10 years

Public hearing scheduled for Banks Crescent proposal

Summerland council holds hearing on controversial development on Monday, Feb. 5

Smoke starts to clear on B.C. marijuana sales

Independent ‘craft cannabis’ retailers await licence regime

Identify, assess and take action to lower the risk of avalanche injuries

WorkSafeBC reminding workers to pay attention to avalanche risk

Sebell hosts homecoming concerts

Greg Sebell will play two shows Feb. 18 in Salmon Arm

Some Super Bowl celebrations turn unruly

Philadelphia left to clean up after victory celebrations turned rowdy overnight

Flaming Lamborghini impounded, B.C. driver arrested

Officers found the driver intoxicated after first noticing flames shooting from the vehicle’s exhaust

Most Read