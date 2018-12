$1,500 was donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Coast Capital Savings is donating $75,000 to food banks across B.C. for the holiday season.

The Central Okanagan Community Foodbank recieved a cheque for $1,500.

RELATED: Kelowna man’s donation to Kelowna hospital project shows every penny counts

Across the Okanagan they are hoping to help provide 225,000 meals for B.C. residents.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.