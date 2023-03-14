Code of conduct coming for Kelowna council

‘It gives us clear rules of engagement so that there is less grey area to operate in’

Kelowna council members are in favour of clear rules that govern how they conduct themselves while carrying out city business.

During its March 13 morning meeting, council discussed several issues they felt should be considered under a new code of conduct.

Interacting with organized and lobbyist groups, developers, and unions was of particular concern.

“We all know when we’re meeting with organized groups it is definitely lobbying,” said Coun. Maxine DeHart.

Coun. Rick Webber noted that he didn’t expect to meet with so many developers during his first four months on the job.

“I really would like to see some solid guidance on that, so I certainly support this.”

Staff is currently working on a lobbyist registry for council.

“I believe that will add clarity and the code of conduct will reference the lobbyist registry,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

All of council felt that implementing a code of conduct is important.

“It gives us clear rules of engagement so that there is less grey area to operate in,” said Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

Council agreed there need to be consequences should an individual violate a code of conduct, however, Coun. Luke Stack said he has seen past examples where code of conduct breaches were not dealt with effectively.

“They were a lot of work to bring someone to the table that we felt was inappropriately acting, but there was really nothing you could do.”

Concerns were also raised over discipline against an offending individual having “any teeth.”

“I will make certain that the teeth are applied with everyone’s support around this council table,” said Dyas.

Coun. Charlie Hodge had concerns over the use of wifi-capable electronic devices in council chambers during meetings. Staff noted that while there are no rules governing those devices, they could be considered under a code of conduct.

