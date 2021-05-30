Collision causes vehicle to hurtle into Kelowna’s City Park

No pedestrians were hurt at the busy park on Sunday afternoon

Kelowna RCMP are clearing what is left of a collision that occurred at City Park, Sunday afternoon.

At around 1:20 p.m. Kelowna emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at Highway 97 and Abbott Street – with one vehicle hurtling through a fence and into the parking lot at City Park.

Two occupants of the vehicles involved were taken to hospital by ambulance with unknown injuries.

Despite Sunday being one of the busiest days of the week at City Park, no pedestrians were injured.

READ MORE: Neighbours of abandoned Kelowna house worry for safety

READ MORE: Kelowna Italian club responds to Trudeau’s apology for WWII internment