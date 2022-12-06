DriveBC camera footage Highway 1 east of Sicamous. (DriveBC)

DriveBC camera footage Highway 1 east of Sicamous. (DriveBC)

Collision closes Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm

Semi truck jackknifed on road

A collision involving at least two semi trucks has blocked the Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous and Salmon Arm.

Highway 1 is closed between Canoe Beach Dr. NE and Bernie Rd for 1.3 kilometres.

About 4 km east of Canoe, a semi is reported to have jackknifed on the road, completely blocking both north and southbound lanes.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and drivers can expect delays.

The story will be updated as details become available.

READ MORE: Heavy snowfall expected along Highway 1 from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AccidentsSicamousTransCanada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pierre Poilievre pumps natural gas during northwest B.C. tour
Next story
Habs’ Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victims

Just Posted

The slowdown in planning and development applications experienced in 2022 is expected to stretch into next year. (Black Press file photo)
2022 building permits down, but values up in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP’s David Jones was given the Commissionaires Distinguished Service Medal on Dec. 2. (Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna RCMP member receives prestigious award

Power is out for over 3,000 BC Hydro customers in West Kelowna the morning of Dec. 6, 2022. (BC Hydro/Screenshot)
UPDATE: Power returns after large outage in West Kelowna, though others go out

Residents of The Madison are considering a lawsuit against a proposed entertainment venue next door to their building. (Google Street View)
Legal fund donations to fight downtown Kelowna entertainment venue top $10K