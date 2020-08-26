An RCMP officer managed to halt traffic on Highway in time to prevent further injuries from occurring to a man lying on the road following a single-vehicle collision.(File photo)

Collision leaves injured man lying on highway near Salmon Arm

RCMP officer able to stop traffic before a second accident occurred

A Salmon Arm RCMP officer patrolling the Trans-Canada Highway west of the city on Aug. 20 was able to stop a single-vehicle crash from becoming a fatality.

According to a press release from the Salmon Arm RCMP, an officer patrolling shortly after 1 a.m. rounded a corner of the highway near Third Nations Road to find the collision, which had just occurred. The vehicle involved had left the roadway and then came to rest back on the highway.

Read More: Giant interactive mural brings local wildlife to downtown Salmon Arm

Read More: Christie Mountain wildfire classified as held

The driver, a 21-year-old Sorrento man, was found lying in the path of traffic on the highway, stunned from the collision and left immobile due to a broken leg. The officer was able to stop traffic before a vehicle struck either the injured man or his wrecked car.

After calling for medical attention for the injured man, the officer began an impaired driving investigation. The driver was served an immediate roadside driving prohibition. He was transported to hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to recover.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPSalmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Visitor Information Centre closed
Next story
Firefighters dominate West Kelowna city staff $100,000 salary club

Just Posted

UPDATE: Police confirm man shot at Ramada Hotel

RCMP are responding to 2100 Harvey Avenue

Kelowna’s Keith Martin wins PGA of BC Championship

The 31-year-old Kelowna native took the tournament in a come-from-behind fashion

Central Okanagan School District unveils back to school plan

Students return to class on Sept. 10

Firefighters dominate West Kelowna city staff $100,000 salary club

More than 60 West Kelowna staff exceed six figure benchmarch, 36 of them firefighters

West Kelowna RCMP investigating single vehicle collision

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 26

B.C. adds another 58 COVID-19 cases, one at Langley hospital

Infection slows as B.C. prepares to reopen schools

Vernon School District unveils return-to-class plan

School District 22 released a 100-page pandemic safety plan as students set to return Sept. 10

Salmon Arm Visitor Information Centre closed

Facility closure follows city’s termination of contract with chamber

Giant interactive mural brings local wildlife to downtown Salmon Arm

Artists, property owner interested in producing more public murals

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Collision leaves injured man lying on highway near Salmon Arm

RCMP officer able to stop traffic before a second accident occurred

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Christie Mountain wildfire classified as held

There is minimal growth on the blaze 6 km from Okanagan Falls

Wildfire burning across border with Okanagan now nearly half contained

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials

Most Read