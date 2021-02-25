Colours on COVID-19 map getting lighter for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Number of new weekly cases reported by BC Centre for Disease Control drop throughout region

Numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 14 to 20 appear to be trending down for all local health areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

The BC Centre for Disease Control’s map of new weekly cases of COVID-19 is fading nicely for the week of Feb. 14 to 20.

The shades of yellow and orange on the map get darker as average daily rates per 100,000 population get higher – and colours for the North Okanagan-Shuswap show a lot of light yellows and a couple of whites.

In the Vernon health area, just nine new cases were reported from Feb. 14 to 20, down from 11 the week before.

For the Salmon Arm area, the new cases reported from Feb. 14 to 20 dropped to eight from 14 the previous week.

The Salmon Arm numbers include Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland, while Vernon’s include Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

The Enderby health area, which includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, again had no new reported cases, while Armstrong was also at zero, down from one from Feb. 7 to 13.

Revelstoke dropped substantially, going from 22 new cases the previous week to just four from Feb. 14 to 20.

The Kamloops health area also saw a decrease, with 78 new cases reported from Feb. 14 to 20, down from 116.

The numbers reported are only new-case totals for the week in question, not the accumulated total for 2021.

Maps of new cases reported each week in each local health area can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

Read more: 456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Read more: 30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRevelstokeSalmon ArmVernon