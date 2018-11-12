Comedy show to help Kelowna man paralyzed in crash

Warden is an incomplete C-5 quadriplegic, who was injured in a near fatal motor vehicle accident.

A Kelowna man who was paralyzed in a crash is getting a helping hand.

Canadian Wellness partnered with Kelowna Comedy on a Comedy For A Cause at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge and this Friday night at 7 p.m. they will offer a show to raise money for local author, Andrew Warden, who is paralyzed.

This partnership will allow 100 per cent of the ticket sales to go directly to Warden’s treatment and help him to live a better quality of life.

READ ALSO: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT OKANAGAN ENTERTAINMENT

“Over the years, he has worked and struggled to improve his overall physical and mental health, but needs extra help,” reads a press release from Martin Stevenson. “It is our hope that this show will raise enough money to bring him much needed help.”

The comedians on the show are carefully selected by the founder of Kelowna Comedy, Dave Kopp to represent a diverse cross section of the talent in the Okanagan Valley.

Many of Kelowna’s comedians, including those who will be performing on Friday night have been featured on Just For Laughs Northwest, Shaw TV’s Comedy Is Fun Live, and the Okanagan Comedy Festival. Reserve a table by calling Dakoda’s at 250-860-9500.

Comedy show to help Kelowna man paralyzed in crash

Warden is an incomplete C-5 quadriplegic, who was injured in a near fatal motor vehicle accident.

