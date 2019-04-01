FILE - In this July 14, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump waves to protesters while playing golf at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland. Trump’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former sports columnist Rick Reilly, called Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. Reilly tells The Associated Press there have been dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Commander in Cheat? Book recounts golf misdeeds by Trump

Author claims ‘dozens and dozens of people that can declare [Trump] guilty of cheating’

Is Donald Trump the “commander in cheat?” The president’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly. It’s called “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”

Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. He tells The Associated Press there have been “dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating.”

Perhaps the most blatant instance came in a 2017 round with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, the current No. 1 player in the world. The president’s partner, Fox Sports golf analyst Brad Faxon, reported that Trump’s misdeeds included putting down a score that didn’t account for two balls he hit into the water on a single hole.

READ MORE: Trump issues new permit for stalled Keystone XL pipeline

READ MORE: Trump takes victory lap as Demorcrats still seek full Mueller report

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Environmental group sounds alarm after 48 lbs of plastic found in dead whale
Next story
UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Just Posted

Speaker to discuss how bugs can save the world

Award winning author and veterinary epidemiologist, David Waltner-Toews will speak in Kelowna May 13

Peachland looks for volunteers for community clean-up

Community Clean-Up Month begins April 6

Rediscover Rutland: There’s never a dull moment in the neighbourhood

Laurel D’Andrea, with URBA, is sharing a few upcoming events

Westbank First Nation talks implementation branch with Minister Carolyn Bennett

Bennett and the WFN discussed the development of Federal Implementation Branch, along with other initiatives March 27

UBC Okanagan presentation reveals Franz Ferdinand’s connection to Okanagan

Ferdinand visited the Okanagan in 1893

Video: Rare white lion cubs born near China

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

What’s wrong with Mick Jagger?

The Rolling Stones have canceled their tour so Mick Jagger can receive medical treatment

Fireball soars when Utah officials blow up derailed train cars

The derailment occurred Saturday when 24 of the 165 cars went off the tracks

Grass fires believed human caused

Firefighters making progress on 100- and 250-hectare blazes near Chase

B.C. Pride group ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

Church denied society’s request to host Pride event

VIDEO: Pedestrian killed by train in Lower Mainland

Collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in Maple Ridge

Grassfires keep South Okanagan fire department busy

Penticton Indian Band fire department were busy overnight with multiple grassfires

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

Most Read