505 Doyal Avenue - Interior Health building

Community Health Services Centre closes for building maintenance

The Interior Health building closed in Kelowna due to a leak

  • Apr. 7, 2020 9:20 a.m.
  • News

The Interior Health (IH) Community Health Services Centre (CHSC) located at 505 Doyle Avenue in Kelowna is closed following a substantial water leak in the plumbing system.

Repairs are currently under way.

Some clinical services provided at the CHSC are being temporarily relocated to alternate IH sites. Clients are being notified of these changes and may call 250-469-7070 to inquire about their appointments.

Administrative and support departments located at CHSC are also in the process of relocating. However, due to current circumstances, many of the staff who work in the offices located at the CHSC were already working remotely.

