Community of Oliver active in policing work

Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch more active than elsewhere in the South Okanagan Similkameen

Residents in Oliver are taking an active interest in watching their community, according to regional policing statistics.

Supt. Ted DeJaeger of the RCMP Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment said Oliver”s Citizens on Patrol group is the most active in the region.

During the second quarter of this year, the community of around 5,000 people, south of Penticton, recorded 677 hours of Citizens on Patrol hours and 105 hours of Speed Watch from within its community.

The statistics were compiled by the RCMP Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment’s quarterly report.

That’s more than any other community in the region.

READ ALSO: Summerland Community Policing asks for volunteers

READ ALSO: South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton, with a population of close to 34,000, had 634 hours of Citizens on Patrol watches recorded and 46 hours of Speed Watch volunteer time.

Summerland, with just under 12,000 people, recorded 100 hours of Citizens on Patrol volunteer time and 50 hours of Speed Watch volunteer time.

No hours of Citizens on Patrol or Speed Watch time were recorded in Osoyoos, Keremeos or Princeton.

In addition to Citizens on Patrol and Speed Watch, Penticton also had 40 hours of Lock Out Auto Crime and 36 hours of an ambassador program.

Throughout the region, police were present at community forums, school talks, community events and other functions.

DeJaeger said community support programs, in place in the region, are important parts of policing.

“Vigilante type activity will never be a solution to lowering incidents of crime, but Block Watch will,” he said. “So will security systems that allow our members to identify culprits and charge them, since we already know who we are. Citizens on Patrol and Project Penticton are examples of volunteers with a passion for helping our community.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.
Next story
Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Just Posted

Blind Fishing Derby returns to Kelowna

The visually impaired pair up for a friendly fishing competition with the Kelowna Yacht Club

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

435 insurance claims from Okanagan tree fruit growers so far this season

The Ministry of Agriculture is assessing the rain damage in the Okanagan

Kelowna hockey seasons return in 6 weeks

The Kelowna Chiefs are the latest to release their upcoming schedule

WWII hero draws huge crowd in Kelowna

Around 1,000 people came out to hear the story of Marthe Cohn, the heroic Jewish French spy

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Police identify pair found dead along highway in northern B.C.

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

North Okanagan seeks provincial approval of bag ban

RDNO timeline to have ban in effect by 2020 may no longer be possible

Trudeau announces $79M investment for 118 more public transit buses across B.C.

Contributions from municipal to federal level to fund more buses in a bid to cut commutes

Community of Oliver active in policing work

Citizens on Patrol, Speed Watch more active than elsewhere in the South Okanagan Similkameen

Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Travel company ranks 15 world leaders’ foreign flight CO2 emissions

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

Arrest made in vandalism of the former home of man charged with South Okanagan murders

RCMP confirmed one person has been arrested in relation to the alleged vandalism

Most Read