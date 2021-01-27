SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)

Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

An out-of-bounds snowboarder is recovering in hospital from various injuries including a possible fractured pelvis after being caught in an avalanche on Vancouver’s North Shore mountains.

North Shore Rescue says its members were called late Tuesday afternoon and braved considerable avalanche conditions to reach the man in a treacherous area north of the Cypress Mountain resort.

The slide had swept the man into a tree leaving him disoriented, hurt and hypothermic, but he was able to call a friend who contacted rescuers.

A few more photos of the call last night. Team members are cleaning up and repacking gear today, getting ready for the next call.

Posted by North Shore Rescue on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Online posts show the high-risk mission took about six hours and involved numerous avalanche and rope experts, three medical specialists and a helicopter.

A North Shore Rescue spokesman says the man was alone when the slide hit and the outcome could just as easily have been deadly.

He says the man made several serious errors, including venturing out of bounds, snowboarding alone and calling a friend rather than immediately calling 911 when he knew he was in trouble.

READ MORE: B.C.’s busiest SAR team raises alarm after 2021 begins with fatality, multiple rescues

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ex-lottery VP testifies money laundering ‘politically charged,’ gets emotional
Next story
Quigley Elementary students win $6,000 in books

Just Posted

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra music director Rosemary Thomson in action at the podium. Photo by Lynda Miller.
Kelowna filmmaker gets funding to create new ‘Local Heroes’ documentary

The documentary will be focused on the director of the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra and Opera

Kelowna RCMP on-scene during a Rutland search warrant in October 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna RCMP seize drugs, arrest 2 after searching Rutland home

Mounties executed two unrelated search warrants in the area within a week

Students at Quigley Elementary will pick out books throughout this week. (Quigley Elementary)
Quigley Elementary students win $6,000 in books

The grant is from Indigo Love of Reading’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file
Williams Lake medevac flight encounters drone at Kelowna International Airport

The airport is a no-drone zone to keep aircraft safe at all times

Preliminary designs of the new West Kelowna city hall, which is about to begin the design phase. (City of West Kelowna)
West Kelowna chooses architect for new city hall, library

Johnston Davidson Architecture will design West Kelowna’s first city hall and library building

Dr. Penny Ballem, a former deputy health minister, discusses her role in leading B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination program, at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 22, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. holds steady with 407 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

14 deaths, no new outbreaks in the health care system

Four cases of COVID have been reported in Merritt BC school communities so far in January 2021. (Photo THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Merritt schools report four cases of COVID

Attendance drops slightly as parents are notified

Granite Creek Quad Ranch offers guided tours for quading, hiking and snowmobiling. Photo RDOS
Coalmont to get unique subdivision

Special zoning allows for eight homes on Quad Ranch

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker have been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
B.C. couple who travelled to Yukon for COVID vaccine ineligible for 2nd dose until summer

The province is ensuring those eligible to receive the vaccine get the second shot within 42 days

(File)
Mask dispute in court leaves Vancouver cop with broken leg

Man allegedly refused to put on a mask and resisted arrest

(Kraft Dinner/Twitter)
Kraft Dinner launches candy-flavoured mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

Sweet and cheesy treat will be here just in time for the cheesiest holiday of the year

Oliver Fire Department. (Submitted photo)
Chimney fire spreads to roof of Okanagan home

Fire crews had to return twice to the house and go through the roof to find the flames

SAR crews worked late into the night Tuesday to rescue an injured snowboarder in North Vancouver. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Complicated, dangerous rescue saves man in avalanche near Cypress Mountain

North Shore SAR team braves considerable conditions to reach injured snowboarder

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read