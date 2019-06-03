Composite sketch of the unknown male assault suspect, photo provided by Kelowna RCMP

Composite drawing to help identify assault suspect

Kelowna RCMP ask for publics assistance in identifying man in composite sketch

RCMP have released a composite sketch of a man involved in an alleged assault committed in early May.

On May 5, Kelowna RCMP received a call in regards to an assault at 2 p.m., when a man attacked a 30-year-old woman on Thursday, May 2, in the Mission Creek Regional Park area located in the 2300-block of Springfield Road.

According to police, the woman was walking in the area when she was assaulted by an unidentified male suspect. Police said she wasn’t injured in the incident.

READ MORE: No charges laid in reported sexual assault at Canadian Forces Base on Vancouver Island

Police added, the woman unsuccessfully tried to flag down a woman who may have seen the incident.

“Since the incident, a specially trained forensic artist met with the victim in order to create a composite sketch of the assault suspect,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Investigators are urging any potential witnesses of the incident to come forward to help assist in identifying the man in the composite drawing.

READ MORE: Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

The suspect has been described to police as a Caucasian man in his 40’s, approximately six-feet tall, of average build and skinny, with a fair skin tone, medium brown hair and a moustache. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts at the time.

The unknown witness has been described to police as walking a small black dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300. Or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net

