Concert to help replace West Kelowna school’s stolen PAC money

A fundraising concert will take place this month to replenish the $20,000 that went missing from the Glenrosa Elementary Parent Advisory Council bank account.

The concert is slated for Sunday, Oct. 28, 3 to 8 p.m., at the Westbank Lions Hall, 2466 Main St.

The live music from 4 to 7 p.m. will include performances by Wheely Nawties, Jim Leguilloux, Dance City Academy and A Man Named Sue. There will also be a silent auction and Kelly O’s food truck will be on site with all sales proceeds donated to the cause.

The Glenrosa PAC is asking for a minimum $5/family donation for the event.

While the police investigation into the missing money is continuing, the Glenrosa school parents have moved on and decided to band together to replace the missing funds, says Amber Hall, a member of the Glenrosa PAC executive.

“Our school year got off to a rough start so we are restoring our mindset a bit. It was a very unfortunate situation obviously to be confronted with but we have to leave it up the police and other parties investigating to take the appropriate action,” said Hall.

“As a community, we need to stay positive and help support our kids and our school.”

That support has been reflected in offers of support from other school PACS within the Central Okanagan School District and parents who have stepped up to serve on the Glenrosa PAC executive.

“We had our first meeting in September but it’s great to see new faces at the meetings we haven’t seen before, offering to help and breathing new energy into our school this year,” Hall said.

Hall said the main intent of the concert is to begin efforts to replace the money that disappeared, with any leftover funds to be donated to help other PAC groups in the school district.

“You never know, you can only hope with these kinds of fundraiser events, but we’ve had terrific support from the community, from local businesses donating door prizes and other PAC parents who have volunteered to donate their time to help stage the concert,” Hall said.



