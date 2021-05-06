Construction to start on ‘smart’ right turn at Clifton and Clement in Kelowna

The right turn from Clifton Road to Clement Avenue will be reconfigured to make it safer

A graphic showing the improved visibility of a “smart channel right-turn lane.” (Contributed/City of Kelowna)

Construction begins next week to improve a turning lane at the intersection of Clement Avenue and Clifton Road in Kelowna.

The city is reconfiguring the right turn from Clifton onto Clement to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.

A “smart right turn,” as the city describes it, forces vehicles to enter the cross street at a sharper angle, causing drivers to slow down to complete their turn and improving their visibility.

The $90,000 project, partially funded by ICBC, is part of an initiative to improve right turns at several intersections across the city.

While construction is underway, motorists will need to detour around the area.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of May.

