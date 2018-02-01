Kelowna city council will consider using the alternative approval process to accelerate building the long-awaited South Perimeter Road. The AAP puts the onus on opponents to meet a set threshold or the project proceeds.—Image: Capital News file

Controversial ‘approval’ process eyed for new Kelowna road

City council will consider alternative approval process to accelerate building South Perimeter Road

Kelowna city council will consider launching the alternative approval process at it regular meeting Monday to authorize the proposed funding agreement associated with accelerated construction of proposed South Perimeter Road.

“South Perimeter Road has been identified since 1995 in the city’s OCP, road network plans and 2030 Infrastructure Plan for construction once warranted by residential density on the South Slopes,” said Johannes Saufferer, the city’s real estate services manager.

“It is an important connection that will provide a third link in and out of the upper Mission.”

A development proposal to accelerate construction of the road was brought to the council by an area developer in 2015. The plan was approved after a community engagement process demonstrated general support for road plan to move forward earlier than anticipated.

The city says as the next step in the delivery of the new road—should council approve launching the AAP—it would seek electorate approval to proceed with an agreement with Ponds Ventures Inc. that redirects development cost charges collected from the Southwest Mission sector to be used to repayment construction costs for South Perimeter Road and the associated extension of Gordon Drive.

If the AAP is proceeded with, eligible City of Kelowna voters will be given 30 days to object to the funding terms. The onus would be placed on those who oppose the plan to meet the required threshold, not those who support it. The AAP will pass if fewer than 10 per cent of elector’s object by 4 p.m. on Friday March 16.

If more than 10 per cent oppose, the project will not necessarily be cancelled—council could decide to send it to a referendum vote for aproval. In that vote, those who support the plan would have to be the majority.

If plans for the road proceed, city hall says Kelowna’s 20-year Servicing Plan, Road Network Plan and Financing Strategy would be revised to prioritize South Perimeter Road, the Gordon Drive extension and Stewart Road West improvements over other previously planned transportation improvements, such as Lakeshore Road between Vintage Terrace to Dehart Road, upgrading the bridges over Bellevue Creek at Lakeshore Drive and Gordon Drive and the extension of Frost Road to Chute Lake Road.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Genderless ID won’t fly
Next story
Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Controversial ‘approval’ process eyed for new Kelowna road

City council will consider alternative approval process to accelerate building South Perimeter Road

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school, says Premier John Horgan

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Kelowna West byelection advance polls go next week

Here’s what you need to know if you are voting in the upcoming Kelowna West byelection

Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

District of Lake Country launches new website

The new website can be found at www.lakecountry.bc.ca

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

RCMP looking for witnesses after man died in snowmobiling accident

A Kamloops man died Sunday after falling into a creek bed and becoming pinned by his snowmobile

Great Big Sea fame raises funds for CMHA

Former Great Big Sea member Séan McCann shares his story for an upcoming show with CMHA March 4

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

Most Read