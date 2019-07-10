Unplanned, a film about a woman’s journey from Planned Parenthood to anti-abortion activist, sold out a private screening at the Landmark Grand 10 in nine minutes according to the Kelowna Right to Life Society. (IMDB)

Controversial film, Unplanned, sells out in nine minutes in Kelowna

The Kelowna Right to Life Society is looking into more private screenings of the film

A controversial film coming to a Kelowna theatre sold out in less than ten minutes on Tuesday.

The 164 tickets for a private screening of Unplanned at Landmark Grand 10 on Monday, July 15, went on sale on the Kelowna Right to Life Society’s website at 6:00 p.m. and were gone by 6:09 p.m.

A showing at West Kelowna’s Landmark Xtreme 8 had already sold out in less than an hour for its show on Wednesday, July 17.

READ MORE: Controversial anti-abortion movie to be screened in private Kelowna showings

READ MORE: Anti-abortion film coming to North Okanagan

“This movie has been hyped-up for the last couple of months. It did exceptionally well in the U.S. in its limited screenings down there,” said Marlon Bartram, executive director of the Kelowna Right to Life Society.

“I think this movie has the potential to change a lot of people’s minds about the issue of abortion.”

Both sides of this issue have been ignited by this film, with abortion-rights activists expressing concern about the movies being shown publicly and anti-abortion activists being concerned about censorship.

Kelowna & District Pro-Choice Action Society said it does not believe in censorship and there is no planned protest from its group at the Grand 10 next Monday.

Landmark Cinemas CEO Bill Walker said both the Grand 10 and Xtreme 8 would see increased security in case of any political demonstrations.

Bartram said he is looking into doing additional screenings at Xtreme 8.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Just Posted

New trial dates to be set for 3 charged in 2017 murder in Hope

Three men accused of killing Michael Bonin will return to court in 2020

Kelowna homeless graduate into the workforce

“I thought, ‘No. I can still work,’” said graduate.

Invasive weeds targeted in Okanagan

RDCO Noxious Weed program returns to protect native plants

‘Pedal-powered patios’ to tour through Okanagan vineyards

Pedal Pub Okanagan launches their 15-person party bikes

Salvation Army food bank in desperate need

Kelowna Salvation Army foodbank is asking residents to donate food items

VIDEO: Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns of drag from global trade tensions

The decision kept the interest rate at 1.75 per cent for a sixth-straight meeting

Straight from Dehart

Downtown Boston Pizza gets new owners

Health: Gift or achievement?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Car fire threatens North Okanagan home

Okanagan Landing blaze ignited Wednesday morning

Fraser Valley chicken abuse case hinges on activist videos

Defence still not content with disclosure of complete and unedited video

Fundraiser established for South Okanagan employees who had tips stolen

A thief made off with cash and Burger55 employee tips earlier this week

Province offers grants for free tampons, pads to ease ‘period poverty’ in B.C.

United Way and B.C. government will be giving a one-time $95,000 to 12 non-profit agencies

Haddad selected as new Summerland CAO

New administrator has worked as director of development services in Penticton

RCMP raid clamps down on alleged B.C. pot export ring

‘Medical’ pot was destined for export to Europe, say Mounties

Most Read