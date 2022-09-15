Low temperatures, and winds and higher humidity, are reducing fire activity. Photo BC Wildfire Sept. 6.

Cooler temperatures and favourable winds reduce threat of Heather Lake wildfire

Evacuation alert lifted for Eastgate

An evacuation alert for the community of Eastgate was rescinded by the Regional District of South Okanagan Similkameen Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The alert for 180 properties was issued Sept. 6, as the area was threatened by the Heather Lake wildfire.

Tuesday Sept. 13 BC Wildfire reported that while that blaze is still out of control, and has grown to 10,901 hectares with approximately 5,440 hectares burning on the Canadian side of the border, the danger is reduced.

”Conditions have improved significantly since the weekend with low temperatures, and winds and higher humidity, reducing fire activity,” states a release.

“Structural Protection is now being demobilized. Initial attack fire fighters will patrol Highway 3 for any fire spotting across between

Manning Park Lodge and Eastgate.”

Related: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

Related: Evacuation order expanded for northeastern B.C. town as wildfire intensifies

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Image BC Wildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Greater Victoria woman sentenced to 5.5 years for sexually assaulting 15-year-old boy
Next story
Province promises to hire engineers to look at the cost of repairing KVR

Just Posted

Two new wildfires have sparked west of the Jack Creek wildfire outside of Glenrosa (BC Wildfire Service Dashboard)
Two new wildfires sparked west of Glenrosa

Central Okanagan Public Schools continues to see enrolment climb for the 2022-23 school year. (File photo)
Central Okanagan school enrolment continues to escalate

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Prison in Germany

Crash near Pennask Summit.
Highway 97C closed westbound following crash