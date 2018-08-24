Cooler temps helping with fight against wildfire near Keremeos

There are 44 BC Wildfire personnel, two water tenders and air support when visibility allows

No new information is good news for Keremeos residents who have been on edge the past week as the Snowy Mountain wildfire has burned the slopes of nearby mountains.

“At this point it’s kind of the same sort of information just because the wildfire is burning in that predetermined fire analysis area,”said Nicole Bonnett, fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service.

The Snowy Mountain fire remains estimated at 13,359 hectares in size.

Thick smoke remains in Keremeos making visibility of the slopes minimal. At night residents can still see the orange glow of the fire, although fire behaviour in the later part of the week has been less aggressive than earlier in the week.

“The cooler temperatures are helping crews quite a bit. Cooler temperatures and lower relative humidity means less movement and activity as well,” she said.

“Snowy is still rumbling around the drainage areas and the draws. It’s burning back on itself in areas where they’ve done burns at the valley bottom.”

The fire continues to move west and crews continue to work throughout the nights to keep the fire within predetermined perimeters.

On Friday there was 44 personnel on site with two water tenders. Air support is available when visibility permits.

Check back for updates.

