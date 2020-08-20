Chris Clark. Facebook.

Cooler weather could help Christie Mountain wildfire

The blaze remains at 1,400 hectares on Thursday

Cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain on Thursday should aid in helping fire crews suppress the Christie Mountain blaze.

The wildfire, located 6 km from Okanagan Falls, remains at an estimated 1,400 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire had 40 personnel, along with two water tenders, on-site overnight.

Wednesday proved to be a challenging day for fire crews as dense smoke and low visibility that made it difficult for air tankers to combat the blaze.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) confirmed the loss of one home at 176 Christie Mountain Lane, in Heritage Hills south of Penticton.

An evacuation order was put in place for this residence on Aug. 18, the homeowners have been notified of the loss.

More than 300 homes remain under an evacuation order in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton in Electoral Area “D” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the wildfire.

An evacuation alert continues for the Upper Carmi area which affects 3,669 properties located within the southeast portion of Penticton.

If your residence has been placed on an evacuation order, you’re asked to register at ess.gove.bc.ca or 199 Ellis Street in Penticton.

The emergency support services reception centre was closed at midnight and will reopen at 9 a.m.

Boaters on Skaha Lake and Okanagan Lake are asked to stay out of the way of air tankers and watch for helicopters in the area that will be gathering water for the Mount Christie fire.

Christie Mountain fire day two: 40 personnel on scene overnight of 1,400 hectare Christie Mountain wildfire

Christie Mountain fire day one: More than 3,000 properties on alert as Mount Christie wildfire grows to 1,000 hectares

READ MORE: What to do with pets during the Mount Christie wildfire evacuation

READ MORE: Hundreds to endure another sleepless night as Penticton wildfire continues to grow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results
Next story
One person killed in stolen truck, pulling stolen canoes, on Highway 3

Just Posted

Evacuation alert rescinded for Solomon Mountain Fire

Properties near the fire north of Beaverdell had been on alert since Aug. 18

Fires near Summerland and Princeton considered held

The Dry Lake South and Munroe Creek fires are no longer out-of-control

Okanagan Conservative MP downplays push for fall federal election

But Dan Albas says frustration with scandal-plagued Liberals is growing

Owner claims lost ring

The Kelowna RCMP announced the owner claimed the ring at the detachment

Cooler weather could help Christie Mountain wildfire

The blaze remains at 1,400 hectares on Thursday

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

Anti-abortion sign vandalized again in North Okanagan

Pro-Life Society unsure if the sign can still be used

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

One person killed in stolen truck, pulling stolen canoes, on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

COLUMN: Why prorogue parliament?

The most common reason is for the government to outline a new or different direction

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

North Okanagan grass fire deemed suspicious by police

RCMP say one woman was apprehended near the scene, cause of fire still under investigation

Most Read