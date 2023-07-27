Cooler weather helps wildfire services gain ground on blaze outside Kamloops

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)

BC Wildfire Services were able to gain some ground on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops on Wednesday, July 26.

The blaze remains at 2,600 hectares but because the temperature was cooler in recent days, Wildfire Services believes fire activity won’t increase significantly. Because of this, it is giving crews a chance to establish safe guards closer to the fire perimeter.

It is still considered out of control.

On Wednesday, crews were able to attack the blaze with an unit crew, two initial attack crews, heavy equipment, structure protection personnel and aerial resources. Some crews were mopping up hot spots in the northeast and southeast corners of the fire.

The heavy equipment operators are constructing a containment line at the north end of the fire to make sure it doesn’t spread closer to Kamloops. It is expected to take two days to complete.

Trees are also being removed from McConnell Road as they pose a threat.

All evacuations in the area remain in place. There is no threat to the City of Kamloops at this point.

Lightning caused the fire to spark on Friday, July 21.

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire is one of 21 wildfires of note in the province. There are currently 412 active wildfires.

