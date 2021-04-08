Coquihalla Highway clear of overnight closures

The highway was closed northbound late Wednesday evening between Hope and Merritt after commercial vehicles spun out of control near the snow shed, affecting all lanes

DriveBC reported on Thursday (April 8) the Coquihalla Highway has been cleared of overnight vehicle incidents.

UPDATE ⚠️ OPEN #BCHwy5 – The highway is now OPEN to traffic between #HopeBC and #Merritt. Please drive with care.⚠️ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 8, 2021

In a 4 a.m. update on Thursday, DriveBC reported that drivers can expect slushy sections along Highway 5. The highway was closed northbound late Wednesday evening between Hope and Merritt after commercial vehicles spun out of control near the snow shed, affecting all lanes.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm are expected before the heavy snow tapers off to a few flurries Thursday afternoon.

