Cornel West to speak at UBC Okanagan campus

In a time of political controversy—when race, social activism and political correctness affect almost every conversation, event and newsroom—UBC Okanagan campus is hosting prominent and provocative author Cornel West.

West, a professor of the practice of public philosophy at Harvard University and professor emeritus at Princeton University, will speak at UBC Okanagan’s Distinguished Speaker event on Oct. 12 at the university.

Outspoken about today’s political climate, his evening talk will cover topics from his best-selling book Race Matters. He will discuss how society got to where it is today, self-examination, social activism, civic engagement, police brutality and the African American Freedom Fighting tradition. While explaining the intersection between race, democracy and justice, he will also share messages of love and equality with a focus on democratic experiment in a global context.

West has written 20 books and is best known for his classics, Race Matters and Democracy Matters, and for his memoir, Brother West: Living and Loving Out Loud. His most recent book, Black Prophetic Fire, offers an unflinching look at nineteenth and twentieth-century African American leaders and their visionary legacies.

This event is free and open to the public, but online pre-registration is required at speakers.ok.ubc.ca. Early bird tickets open Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. and second release tickets Oct. 4 at 9 a.m.

This Distinguished Speaker Series event is presented by UBC Okanagan’s Irving K. Barber School of Arts and Sciences, and takes place Friday, October 12, in UBC Okanagan’s Gymnasium, 3211 Athletics Court, at 7 p.m.

