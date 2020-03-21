(File)

Coronavirus: Third Revelstoke heliskiing company declares COVID-19 case

The three cases have been reported in less than a week

Eagle Pass Heliski confirmed today that a previous guest has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement on their webpage, a guest who stayed in private accommodation and skied with the company from March 9 to 12 tested positive for COVID-19 once they arrived home in the U.S.

The company said all parties with known exposure will be contacted and advised to self-isolate for 14-days and self-monitor for symptoms. They have also reported the case to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Eagle Pass Heliski closed on March 17.

Ian Tomm, president of Eagle Pass Heliskiing, confirmed that the guest stayed at BigHorn Lodge near Revelstoke Mountain Resort. He continued the company is looking into where else the guest might have visited in Revelstoke.

This is the third case in less than a week for Revelstoke that a visiting heliskier has tested positive for COVID-19 once they returned home.

The first was a guest with Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing on March 17 and the second was a client with Canadian Mountain Holidays on March 20.

Tomm is urging fellow Revelstokians to listen to our mayor and from the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, such as to follow social distance and self-isolation to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Revelstoke needs to take this seriously.”

READ MORE: BREAKING: Revelstoke CMH lodge confirms recent guest tested positive for COVID-19

According to the province, COVID-19 cases that are diagnosed outside Canada will not be counted towards official Canadian statistics on the virus.

Revelstoke’s first locally tested case of COVID-19 was also confirmed on March 17. Today, a new COVID-19 testing and assessment site opened in Revelstoke at the local hospital.

READ MORE: Revelstoke opens new testing site for COVID-19

As-of-today, B.C. has 424 cases of the novel coronavirus and 10 have died. Also, six people in the province have fully recovered for the virus.

READ MORE: More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

Coronavirus

