(File image)

COSAR and Kelowna RCMP rescue couple lost at James Lake

The rescue occurred Saturday, July 11

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue and Kelowna RCMP helped rescue a couple from Langley that had driven out to Langley to explore the James Lake area on Saturday, July 11.

According to COSAR, the two people exited their vehicle in Langley and decided to take a short walk down a trail. Upon their return to their vehicle, they took a wrong path and got lost. Realizing they made a mistake, they called 911 for help.

The RCMP then contacted COSAR which responded with 15 team members, ATV’s and a UTV. The RCMP helicopter was also dispatched.

READ MORE: Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In an effort to find the couple’s location, the two made phone calls to COSAR which was able to track their location within 16 meters and communicated that to the RCMP helicopter.

The helicopter located the couple, picked them up and flew them to the Search and Rescue staging area where they were dropped off. COSAR then took the couple back to their truck and escorted them back to Hwy 33 in which they returned to where they were staying.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown
Next story
COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Just Posted

Weekly roundup: COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, Kelowna toilet poopers identified, Bernard Avenue foot traffic spikes

A look at the top stories of the week

COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Those who were downtown or at the waterfront from June 25 to July 6 maybe have been exposed to COVID-19.

COSAR and Kelowna RCMP rescue couple lost at James Lake

The rescue occurred Saturday, July 11

Protest in support student Mona Wang draws small crowd in Kelowna

The protest was held at Stuart Park

QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

How much do you really know about roads, motor vehicles and car culture? Take this quiz to find out.

Demonstrators call for end to police violence at rally for UBCO nursing student Mona Wang

Protests held in Kelowna, Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey

Okanagan sisters-in-law sleep out successful

Kiley Routley and Heidi Routley raise nearly $2,400 and awareness for youth homelessness

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Genetic detectives begin work to trace spread of COVID-19 in Canada

The kinds of genetic technology being used for this project did not exist when SARS hit Canada in 2003

Sports fishers protest Fraser River Chinook closures

Public Fishery Alliance wants hatchery fish open for harvest

COVID-19: Homeless to be relocated from temporary Okanagan shelter

Homeless shelters in Vernon have been combined into one site at the curling rink since April

Dozens of fish die at popular lake near Chase

A few natural phenomena are possible causes for their deaths.

Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Most Read