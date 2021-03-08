COSAR called to rescue missing skier near Big White

Fortunately, the skier found his way out of the area

A missing skier, fortunately, found his way out of the backcountry after getting lost on Sunday night.

The Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team said Kelowna RCMP called them for help after a backcountry skier was reported lost near Big White.

The skier’s family reported him as missing to the police after he failed to make his rendezvous on schedule. He texted them to say that his skin, a device that helps a person ski uphill, was broken.

“COSAR was unable to reach the subject by phone, so we were unsure of his situation,” the team said in a statement.

”In anticipation of him being lost or injured, we prepared for a search of the area, and sent a helicopter to search from the air while sled teams from COSAR and the Kelowna Snowmobile Club prepared to search on the ground.”

Fortunately, the skier was able to find his way out and search teams were able to stand down.

“COSAR is grateful to have had the full cooperation of the Big White Ski Patrol for avalanche expertise and the Kelowna Snowmobile Club who are of great assistance in winter operations.”

This is COSAR’s third call out to the backcountry. The team is reminding outdoor enthusiasts that the team does not charge for rescues and to call for help if they need it.

For more information on how to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors, visit AdventureSmart.

READ: Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter