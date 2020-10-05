COSAR rescue. (Contributed)

COSAR rescues injured mountain biker from Kettle Valley Rail Trail

The rescue was conducted on Oct. 4 at around 4 p.m.

A 60-year-old woman was rescued from the Kettle Valley Area on Sunday evening,

At around 4 p.m. on Oct. 4, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) was called out to rescue a woman in her 60’s who injured her ankle while mountain biking at trestle number four and required assistance getting to the waiting ambulance.

COSAR dispatched nine members, who administered first aid and used the UTV to bring the woman to the BCEHS ambulance at the Ruth Station parking lot.

“It was a textbook operation,” said COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich

“We’d like to thank the public for their patience as we treated the subject and for helping us observe COVID-19 protocols.”

