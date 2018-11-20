Cost of parking at Kelowna’s airport taking off

City says hiking all parking rates at the airport will help pay for more parking in future

As Kelowna’s airport gets busier, city officials say more parking is needed. To help pay for additional parking, the city has raised all parking rates at YLW. —Image: contributed

The cost of parking at Kelowna’s airport is going up.

On Monday, city council approved increases to all types of parking at the airport, including an $8 jump in the weekly rate in the long-term lot and a $2 increase in the daily rate in the long-term parking lot. Short-term parking and curbside meter rates will each go up 25 cents per hour.

According to the city’s finance corporate services manager Shayne Drydal, there has been a 38 per cent jump in passenger numbers at the airport over the last five years and that has prompted the airport to start planning to build more parking spaces. The increased revenue from the changes approved Monday will go to help pay for the new parking.

The changes are slated to go into effect Dec. 1.

In addition to the parking fee increases, the penalty cost for airport employees who lose, or do not return security passes, fuel cards and parking vehicle decals will also increase.

The parking feels will go up as follows:

• Valet Parking: To $20 from $15

• Curbside: 30 minutes at a meter will cost $2, up from $1.75

• Short-term lot: First hour to $1.75 from $1.50 and each subsequent hour $2.75 from $2.50. The daily short-term lot rate will jump to $21 from $18.50 and the price of a six-month Gold parking pass will increase to $1,025 from $900.

• Long-term lot: First hour will also jump to $1.75 from $1.50 and each subsequent hour will increase to $2.75 from $2.50. The daily rate will jump to $14 from $12, and the weekly rate will increase to $70 from $62.

