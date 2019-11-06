Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

The cougar was spotted in Rose Valley park near the elementary school

A West Kelowna resident is warning others after spotting a cougar in Rose Valley Park, on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post made by a West Kelowna resident in a Rose Valley Community group, the cougar was spotted about 11:30 a.m, near Rose Valley Elementary School.

Concerned parents have indicated on the Facebook post that the school, as well as the BC Conservation, has been notified.

Since the original post others have taken to social media, claiming they too have seen the cat.

“We saw it walking from our kitchen window,” read one comment. “It was funny because three people walked right by it and didn’t even notice.”

According to WildSafe BC, if you do encounter a cougar try and remain calm, make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the animal in view.

If a cougar shows aggression or begins following you, keep eye contact, yell and make loud noises.

The BC Conservation Office Service asks that any wildlife encounters be reported the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Previous story
B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal
Next story
Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

Just Posted

Cougar spotted near West Kelowna elementary school

The cougar was spotted in Rose Valley park near the elementary school

Kelowna firefighter to be honoured with public funeral service

Capt. Joe Kolar passed away Oct. 31 after a battle with lung cancer

Weekly round-up has Okanagan volleyball teams atop high school rankings

Okanagan Mission slides into top 15 rankings

West Kelowna works to end Lakeview area water quality advisory

Lakeview System users have been under water quality advisory for 39 of last 51 days

CENTURY 21 raises $27,000 at poker tournament

The money was raised for Easter Seals’ Camp Winfield

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish: How ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

98-year-old North Okanagan woman designs clothes for Barbie

Hazel Thompson on love and war… and knitting

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Queen Silver Star candidates talk their way to the top

Speech Competition kicks off events leading up to the royal crowning

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Man gets 4 years for Denny’s shooting in Vernon

Tyson Cole has already served two years of his sentence

UPDATE: RCMP say two individuals found dead in Shuswap residence

Police and BC Coroners Service investigations still in early stages

Okanagan writer digs into identity as a secular Jew

Naomi Lewis reads from memoir and speaks about her experiences retracing her grandfather’s steps

Most Read