The City of Kelowna’s Canada Day fireworks in an undated photo. (Photo/Doug Farrow)

The City of Kelowna’s Canada Day fireworks in an undated photo. (Photo/Doug Farrow)

Council renews agreements with organizations that make Kelowna a better place to live

Agreements with Festivals Kelowna, Downtown Kelowna Association, Uptown Rutland Business Association

Council has approved service agreements with three organizations that entertain, beautify and support businesses in the city.

Festivals Kelowna’s has a new three-year deal that sees the group receive $256,000 annually.

The non-profit society, incorporated in 2007, produces arts-based, community-focused, outdoor events and programs in parks and public spaces throughout Kelowna.

Festivals Kelowna produces Canada Day celebrations, Pianos in the Park, Parks Alive, Kelowna Buskers Program, Arts on the Avenue and New York New Year’s Eve.

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) had its funding renewed at $1,148,954 for 2023.

The DKA is responsible for Meet Me On Bernard, Downtown After 5, Small Shop, Block Party, Show N Shine Bernard, the Winter Street Market, and the Downtown On Call Team.

Council also approved funding for the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) for 2023 at $222,547.

URBA supports member businesses, hosts After Hours, the 9 & Dine Golf, and operates the Uptown Mural Project.

READ MORE: Egg nog for Easter? Kamloops dairy farm releases new chocolate nog ahead of holiday weekend

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaFestival

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing
Next story
Okanagan travellers could win free flights for a year

Just Posted

(Rock the Lake/Submitted)
Kelowna’s Rock The Lake announces more artists

Vipers centreman Isaac Tremblay (#39) battles with Warriors centre Luke Devlin (#28) during game three of their BCHL playoff series from Kal Tire Place on Tuesday night (Lisa Mazurek/Vernon Vipers Photography).
West Kelowna Warriors throttle Vernon 5-2 in game three

A sunny day at Knox Mountain in Kelowna, meteorologists say weather in the Okanagan is expected to stay mild before things warm up in the spring. (File photo)
Possible rain to start but then spring-like temperatures for Easter long weekend

The 2023 Altitunes concert series went down at Big White Ski Resort last weekend. (Kenny Tai Photography/Submitted)
PHOTOS: Big White hosts annual Altitunes

Pop-up banner image