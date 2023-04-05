Council renews agreements with organizations that make Kelowna a better place to live

The City of Kelowna’s Canada Day fireworks in an undated photo. (Photo/Doug Farrow)

Council has approved service agreements with three organizations that entertain, beautify and support businesses in the city.

Festivals Kelowna’s has a new three-year deal that sees the group receive $256,000 annually.

The non-profit society, incorporated in 2007, produces arts-based, community-focused, outdoor events and programs in parks and public spaces throughout Kelowna.

Festivals Kelowna produces Canada Day celebrations, Pianos in the Park, Parks Alive, Kelowna Buskers Program, Arts on the Avenue and New York New Year’s Eve.

The Downtown Kelowna Association (DKA) had its funding renewed at $1,148,954 for 2023.

The DKA is responsible for Meet Me On Bernard, Downtown After 5, Small Shop, Block Party, Show N Shine Bernard, the Winter Street Market, and the Downtown On Call Team.

Council also approved funding for the Uptown Rutland Business Association (URBA) for 2023 at $222,547.

URBA supports member businesses, hosts After Hours, the 9 & Dine Golf, and operates the Uptown Mural Project.

