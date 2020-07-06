Council to debate Cawston Avenue apartment building

The building is nine metres taller than the area’s zoning currently allows

An artist’s rendering of the building proposed on Cawston Avenue. (Contributed)

A sizeable apartment building has been proposed for a largely single-family neighbourhood along Cawston Avenue.

City staff have recommended council support the six-and-a-half-storey apartment building at Cawston Avenue and Richter Street, despite the proposal coming in nine metres taller than the area’s zoning currently allows.

Council would need to grant a height variance if the project moves forward, as well as a variance to the ratio of regular size vehicle parking stalls from 50 per cent required to 29 per cent. Two setback variances are also sought by the developer.

The building would be situated on what is currently four separate single-family home lots, two on each of Cawston and Richter. The four lots would be consolidated to accommodate the building.

“The proposed apartment building has a high degree of architectural articulation, both horizontally and vertically, and a unique roofline which, though flat, integrates well with the proposed design,” reads the report from city staff.

The application will go to council at the July 14 public hearing, at which neighbourhood residents will also be able to give feedback.

