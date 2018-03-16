Credit: Facebook

Brett Kissel takes a dip in Okanagan Lake for charity

Brett Kissel went for a dip in Okanagan Lake while in Penticton to raise money for Her International

It was a chilly day for a dip in Okanagan Lake, but country music star Brett Kissel didn’t mind.

The musician and 10 of his other band mates took a dip off of Penticton’s shores to support Her International, a non-profit organization that aims to provide education and sustainable living to marginalized women and children.

Kissel pledged $100 per band member, raising $1,100.

Kissel’s agent Jim Cressman and Invictus Entertainment matched the donations, so a total of $2,200 will be donated to the charity.

The video was posted this morning on Kissel’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Get involved with #LakeDipChallenge by visiting https://herinternational.org/.

