Couple on trial for gang-related gun and drug charges

Tyson Bone and Savanna Malone appear in a Kelowna court room, Monday

A couple charged in 2016 with a cache of weapons and drugs will appear in a B.C. Supreme Court Room Monday for a trial by jury.

Tyson Ashleigh Bone, who was 32 years old at the time of the arrest, and Savanna Ashley-Lynn Malone, who was 24 years old, are both scheduled for trial 10 a.m. in Kelowna.

Back in July 2016, RCMP raided a residence in the 2700-block of Windt Road in West Kelowna seizing several firearms, including rifles and pistols, as well as ammunition, a crossbow, methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and GHB. They also seized a gang colours vest with the name Kelowna Warriors, a group RCMP Const. Jesse O’Donaghey said at the time identifies itself as a gang and is related to another gang in Manitoba. He could not name the Manitoba gang.

It is alleged Bone was a member of the Kelowna Warriors gang.

A seven-year-old child was discovered in the home at the time of the raid and placed in the care of the Ministry of Child and Family Development.

Police would not give details as to how it learned of the arms cache in the West Kelowna residence but during a 2016 press conference, O’Donaghey pegged the value of the arms seized at over $10,000.

He said none of the weapons seized were illegal to possess, as long as the proper permits were held for each weapon.

More to follow.

