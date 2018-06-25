Court appearance for Kelowna man charged in deaths of wife, daughters

Court appearance for Kelowna man charged in deaths of wife, daughters

The Kelowna man accused of killing his wife and two young children days before Christmas 2017 has yet to enter a plea, but that’s not unusual.

Jacob Forman’s defence lawyer Glenn Verdurmen said Monday the trial is expected to be quite lengthy — longer than 10 days at least — and the pace at hand is not unsual for a case of this kind. He also said that while he’s been made privy to most of the basic evidentiary information, some is still forthcoming. The matter will return to court next month.

READ MORE: SERIOUS, TRAGIC SITUATION

It was a brief court appearance, but Forman was silent and sat still, staring ahead, throughout. He is facing two charges of first degree murder relating to the deaths of his daughters, Karina and Yesenia Forman.

The charge relating to the death of his wife Clara Forman is second degree murder.

Clara Forman was originally from Mexico and worked at GoodLife Fitness, she wrote on Facebook that she met Forman 12 years ago.

“Met in January, started dating in July, engaged Oct. 27 married three weeks later on Nov. 11 at sunset. When I married Jacob Forman I left everything I knew to come to Canada and build a life,” she wrote, Nov. 11, 2015.

“God blessed our feeble efforts with good jobs, good friends, a great church family and most importantly, two of the best little humans a couple of people could ask for. Ten years later you are still the person I want to grow old with.”

Forman has no previous criminal record in B.C. A plumber, he was raised in Quesnel and social media indicates he may have lived in Vernon.

Forman, who has been in custody for six months, will return to court July 23 to fix a date for the trial.

