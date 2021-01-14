(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express/FILE)

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express/FILE)

COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna school

School District 23 announced the exposure Jan. 13 night

A case of COVID-19 at a West Kelowna school has been confirmed by authorities.

School District 23 (SD23) announced Jan. 13 night an individual at Glenrosa Middle School has tested positive for the virus, but is self-isolating at home.

They are receiving support from local health teams, according to SD23.

Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed.

The school district explained they will continue to work with health authorities to determine if further actions are required, and to support ongoing communication with the school community.

“We remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms,” read a statement by SD23.

READ MORE: Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge reserves decision on Meng Wanzhou bail conditions
Next story
Windstorm makes tap water unsafe for some West Kelowna residents

Just Posted

Wednesday’s windstorm, Jan. 13, 2021, knocked trees and power lines down blocking Westside Road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove. (Tiffany Carmen Genge - Facebook)
Westside Road down to single lane in windstorm’s wake

Cleanup underway to clear road of fallen trees, debris

Crews are working to repair downed trees in downtown Kelowna on Jan. 13, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News Staff)
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands, some Lake Country residents still the in dark

BC Hydro says everyone should get power back today (Jan. 14)

(File Photo/Terrace Standard)
Windstorm makes tap water unsafe for some West Kelowna residents

City issues boil water advisory for those serviced by the Pritchard-Sunnyside System

(Aman Parhar/Omineca Express/FILE)
COVID-19 case confirmed at West Kelowna school

School District 23 announced the exposure Jan. 13 night

The administration office for Central Okanagan Public Schools in Kelowna. (File photo)
French Immersion starting at Okanagan-Mission Secondary in fall of 2022

School board approves move in response to enrolment surge at École Kelowna Senior Secondary

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. considers provincial COVID-19 bubble as visitors come in

Horgan seeks legal advice on Canada’s freedom of movement

Jackie Hildering, whale researcher with the Marine Environment Research Society, and Nanaimo Area Land Trust will present the Return of Giants, a webinar about the humpback whales’ return from the brink of extinction and how boaters can help protect them. (Jackie Hildering/MERS photo taken under Marine Mammal License MML-42)
‘Return of the Giants:’ B.C. getting 2nd chance to coexist with humpback whales

‘Marine Detective’ partners with Nanaimo stewardship group on webinar

The “Chief” is pictured in the background near the top of the newly built Sea to Sky Gondola in Squamish, B.C. on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Sea to Sky Gondola plans to reopen in late spring, early summer

Gondola cable was cut twice and police investigation is ongoing

Cowichan Tribes general manager Derek Thompson is photographed in Cowichan Bay, B.C., on January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Racism towards Cowichan Tribes in COVID-19 fight denounced by federal minister

‘I don’t know what more there is to say, it’s disgusting’

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Killer was in ‘psychotic state’ when he stabbed 2 girls at Abbotsford school: defence

Closing arguments underway in ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The professional group for emergency doctors in Canada wants more transparency about COVID-19 vaccine distribution. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canadian emergency doctors call for greater transparency on vaccine rollout

Many doctors don’t know when they will be vaccinated and the association says that needs to change

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Most Read