Paul’s Tomb is located on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

COVID-19: Changes at Knox Mountain, Canyon Falls, park washrooms in Kelowna

Park washrooms open with extra cleaning on April 1; Knox Mountain Drive, Canyon Falls remain closed

Additional precautions are being taken at Kelowna parks in light of COVID-19.

Park Washrooms

Park washrooms along Kelowna’s waterfront will open for the season on Wednesday, April 1. This includes public washrooms from Rotary Park to Sutherland Park, as well as Knox Mountain Park, Cameron Park and Osprey Park.

Enhanced cleaning will occur multiple times daily at these washroom facilities until further notice. Moving ahead with the seasonal opening of park washrooms follows the advice of public health experts in taking steps to provide public handwashing facilities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

All other park washrooms throughout the city will remain closed for now and park usage will be monitored. Additionally, public water fountains, including water services at off-leash dog parks will remain closed until further notice.

Knox Mountain Park

Knox Mountain Drive will remain closed until further notice. Typically, the road leading to the lookout at the peak of the mountain opens at this time of year. However, it will remain closed as a measure to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, the roadway is currently providing an alternative route for walkers and bikers in addition to the Apex Trail.

Canyon Falls Park

The Canyon Falls Park trail leading to the falls is closed for the spring to ensure public safety. During freshet season, additional water in the area can lead to an increase in ground water and can cause slope instability. Signs have been posted at the trail entrances advising the public of the closure.

