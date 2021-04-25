COVID-19 confirmed at three more schools

School District 23 (SD23) is confirming COVID-19 exposures at three more schools.

Community members at Black Mountain Elementary, George Elliot Secondary and École Kelowna Secondary have tested positive for the virus.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” says an SD23 spokesperson.