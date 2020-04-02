Summerland mayor Toni Boot is now providing daily messages on the municipality’s website during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Summerland Review file photo)

COVID-19 expected to affect Summerland finances

Council will discuss effects of pandemic during April 14 meeting

Summerland’s municipal council will discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on municipal finances later this month.

The next council meeting will be held Tuesday, April 14 and council will examine how the closure of recreation facilities and other aspects affected by COVID-19 are affecting the municipality.

READ ALSO: Summerland property taxes forecast to rise

READ ALSO: Summerland's proposed budget requires $16,382,355

Mayor Toni Boot said services such as water, sewer and electrical power are essential and must be maintained.

“These things have to continue to operate,” she said.

The municipality also has other expenses such as road maintenance, policing and protective services, which must continue no matter what.

Prior to the pandemic, the municipality had been working on a proposed budget of $16.4 million.

In order to balance the budget, a 4.0 per cent tax increase was proposed.

Boot said the municipality’s finances will be revisited at the next council meeting.

She added that the effects of the pandemic will be felt in the community long after the virus has run its course.

“It will impact us well beyond 2020,” she said.

