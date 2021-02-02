COVID-19 exposure at Peachland Elementary School

The individual is isolating at home according to Interior Health

Peachland Elementary School is the latest to report a COVID-19 exposure, according to Central Okanagan School District.

Interior Health confirms the individual is isolating at home with support from local public health teams. The health authority follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

Central Okanagan Public Schools (SD23) will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible.

SD23 is working with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required and to support ongoing communication to the affected school community.

