COVID-19 exposure at South Okanagan independent school

The exposures are the latest in a quickly growing list in the Interior

An independent school in Penticton has joined the growing list of Okanagan schools with possible COVID-19 exposures in recent weeks.

Interior Health’s list of COVID-19 exposures shows the Penticton Christian School had potential exposures listed for March 30 and 31 and April 1.

READ MORE: COVID exposure in Oliver high school

In School District 53, there were potential exposures at the South Okanagan Secondary School in Oliver for March 29, 30, 31 and April 1.

More than a dozen schools in Kelowna have reported recent COVID-19 exposures, and five cases were reported in Vernon.

READ MORE: Case of COVID-19 at North Okanagan high school

For Friday, April 9 Interior Health reported its highest number of daily cases yet with 132. The previous high of 122 was reported on Jan. 15, 2021.

READ MORE: Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

A letter from Interior Health has been sent to parents and caregivers in SD67 and SD53 about the increase in COVID cases in the region and the need to be extra vigilant with students.

In the letter, the health authority requests that parents and caregivers keep their children home if they are sick and to have them wear masks throughout the school day if they are in grades 4 to 12.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.