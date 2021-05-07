COVID-19 exposures confirmed at 2 Central Okanagan Schools

7 Central Okanagan schools have been sites of potential COVID-19 exposures since April 23

Two separate COVID-19 exposures at two Central Okanagan Schools were confirmed by Interior Health (IH) on Thursday (May 6).

IH identified École Dr. Knox Middle School and Mount Boucherie Secondary School as the sites of exposure. The infected individuals are self-isolating at home, IH said.

According to IH’s list of school exposures, seven Central Okanagan Schools have been the sites of potential exposures to the virus since April 23. Mount Boucherie Secondary had previously recorded potential exposures on April 23, 29 and 30.

Within the school district, an estimated 2,500 teachers, teachers on call and staff members have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to superintendent Kevin Kaardal.

— With files from Twila Amato

