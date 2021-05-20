COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Rutland Middle School

The number of individuals exposed to the virus was not specified

Interior Health (IH) identified Rutland Middle School as the site of COVID-19 exposures on Wednesday (May 19).

The number of individuals exposed to the virus was not specified, but IH said that they are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Eight Central Okanagan Schools are listed on IH’s list of school exposures, with potential exposure dates ranging from May 7 to 14.

Outside of Wednesday’s exposure event, Rutland Middle School has recorded potential exposure dates on May 7 and 10 to 14. Similarly, Rutland Secondary School has logged potential exposures for those same dates.

During a city council meeting on Monday, Mayor Colin Basran and city councillors urged Kelowna residents to get vaccinated, emphasizing that “we’re playing with fire.”

“If people don’t get vaccinated or people continue to defy the travel orders and public health orders, it’s only going to continue to set us back,” said Basran.

Vaccinations are now open to all B.C. residents over 18 years old. You can register to be notified when you can book an appointment online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

— With files from Michael Rodriguez

