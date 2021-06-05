COVID-19 exposures identified at 3 Central Okanagan Schools

Interior Health (IH) confirmed COVID-19 exposures at three Central Okanagan Schools on Friday (June 4).
IH identified George Elliot Secondary, Glenrosa Middle School and École Kelowna Secondary as the sites of exposure. The health authority said that the infected individuals are self-isolating at home.
On Thursday, Davidson Road Elementary, École Kelowna Secondary and Rutland Senior Secondary were confirmed as sites of exposure to the virus by IH. Those infected individuals are also self-isolating at home.
Outside of these new exposure events, there are a number of potential exposure dates listed on IH’s data of school exposures. Rutland Secondary School recorded potential exposure events each day from May 25 to 28.
Davidson Road Elementary registered a potential exposure date on May 31, while Kelowna Secondary School listed one on June 1.
