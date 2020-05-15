The Ironman Canada race in Penticton is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Western News file)

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ironman Canada race in Penticton, scheduled for Aug. 30, will not take place.

The City of Penticton announced Friday the race will be postponed until Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 event was expected to draw around 2,500 athletes to the area.

“We are very disappointed for the athletes, volunteers and our community to miss out on such an important and exciting event, but we must prioritize the health and safety of all those involved,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki.

“We look forward to welcoming Ironman Canada home to Penticton in 2021.”

B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, has stated no large events will be held this summer.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Forget big weddings this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

The city explained that the B.C. Government’s restart plan, released last week, identifies the return of mass gathering events within phase four of the plan, and states that the return of these activities will be conditional on at least one of the following: wide vaccination, community immunity, or broad successful treatments.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

READ MORE: Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Just Posted

High water levels expected in McCullouch and Idabel Lake areas

Reservoir is expected to reach maximum levels and start flowing over spillways into local area creeks and streams

Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna

Measures such as no handshaking, good hygiene, distancing and staying home when sick are in place

Isolation sites for residents experiencing homelessness in Kelowna, West Kelowna

The sites are for those who are immunocompromised or may experience COVID-19 symptoms

No decision on free parking extension in downtown Kelowna

Parking has been free in the downtown and South Pandosy areas since March 23

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice offers service for patients

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Keep distance, follow provincial directives, stay and support local over Victoria Day holiday

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

Most Read