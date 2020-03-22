Unearthed Organics is located 2424 Mayer Road in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

COVID-19: Kelowna farm soon offering online delivery

Unearthed Organics will begin delivering fresh produce in the next three to six weeks

In a time where shopping in public is becoming increasingly concerning for many, a local farmer is making it easier for Okanagan residents to purchase fresh produce without leaving their homes.

Beginning in three to six weeks, when the growing season gets underway, Unearthed Organics will be offering a produce delivery service for a small fee.

“What we’re offering is really good food while reducing the number of hands that touch the food on the way to someone’s door,” said Jordan Marr, owner of Unearthed Organics.

”We will try to be really considerate about our protocols so that if people remain in social isolation we can bring food to them and do it in a safe way.”

READ MORE: B.C. to allow restaurants to use laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Marr said he has been getting a lot of interest from the elderly population who are worried about engaging in public settings such as grocery stores. This new service is directly aimed at reducing risk and helping to flatten the curve.

“I got a call from an elderly woman today,” said Marr.

“She was telling me that she has a problem with diabetes, and the importance that she self-isolates. There’s potentially someone where, given her age and condition, she’s the kind of person we’re worried about.”

Unearthed Organics is a small-scale mixed organic farm located in Central Kelowna. The company has been a mainstay in the Okanagan for the better part of a decade and thrives off selling its products to restaurants. According to Marr, 80 to 90 per cent of his company’s revenue comes from its business with restaurants.

Using this new business model, he hopes to keep his revenue up while the restaurant industry awaits the end of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Great Okanagan Beer Festival to be re-scheduled due to COVID-19 concerns

The plan to deliver weekly fresh produce won’t begin until the growing season starts, but for now, there are some non-perishable items available for delivery.

“Right now (late March) the only produce we’ve got is stored stuff like beets, carrots, beans, etc, plus some frozen meat from Fresh Valley Farms,” said Marr.

“And we’re not offering home delivery every week yet. Once the fresh produce season is going, weekly home delivery will commence from Kelowna to Naramata.”

To sign up for the service, visit the Unearthed Organics website.

Most Read