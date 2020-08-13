COVID-19 outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre, involves 3 staff

Three staff involved in possible exposure, health officials say

An Okanagan prison is home to a possible COVID-19 outbreak after one person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the community outbreak at high-security Okanagan Correctional Centre (OCC) in Oliver on Thursday (Aug. 13).

She said the outbreak involves three staff, and an investigation by Interior Health is underway.

This is the second outbreak at the facility. The first came on April 2 as OCC became the first prison in B.C. to have a confirmed outbreak after a single inmate tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That outbreak was declared over on April 20.

The prison also faced accusations of subpar sanitation and education during the pandemic from a former inmate.

At least four offenders have been released early from OCC due to the pandemic, according to the B.C. Ministry of Public Safety.

The Kelowna Capital News has requested further information on the outbreak from Interior Health.

More to come.

