COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna care home after 12 cases noted

Two staff members and 10 residents at Cottonwoods Care Centre have tested positive for COVID-19

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna.

Two staff and 10 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing is underway.

Interior Health states anyone in close contact with the individuals who tested positive will be contacted and provided direction on self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms.

Cottonwoods Care Centre is operated by Interior Health and has 221 publicly-funded long-term care beds. The health authority is continuing to monitor the situation while implementing further infection control and preventative measures.

Outbreak protocols are in place at the home, including a pause of all visitation.

Interior Health is continuing several measures put in place to protect residents and staff of care homes and their families. This includes:

Ensuring long-term care staff members are only working at one care home (as per the provincial single site order).

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Offering vaccine to all residents and staff.

