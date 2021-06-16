After 12 deaths, COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Spring Valley care home

The outbreak was first declared on April 28

The last COVID-19 outbreak in Kelowna has been declared over by Interior Health.

The outbreak at the Spring Valley Seniors Community long-term care home is now over after first being declared on April 28.

Unfortunately, there were 48 COVID-19 cases linked to this outbreak which included 36 residents and 12 staff. Twelve people died due to their illness.

“I want to thank the staff and everyone at Spring Valley for their dedication during this outbreak. Everyone stepped up to continue providing quality care during this challenging time,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO.

Back on April 28, one staff member and one resident originally tested positive for COVID-19.

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

Spring Valley Seniors Community is a long-term care facility operated by Park Place Seniors Living with 150 publicly-funded long-term care beds and one privately funded bed.

READ MORE: B.C. records 113 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 4 deaths

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus